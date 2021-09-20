Convicted St. Augustine sex offender arrested on federal child sex charges

If convicted, Christopher Smith faces at least 15 years in prison. He could receive a life sentence or a life term of supervised release.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man is facing a number of charges after allegedly sending an undercover federal agent child pornography.

Between late June and late August, Christopher Lee Smith, 39, was engaged in several online conversations with undercover FBI agents, according to the Department of Justice.

In one conversation with an agent posing as the parent of a 10-year-old child, Smith said he wanted to have sex with the child, and the acts he wished to perform, the DOJ said.

In another conversation with an undercover agent, Smtih said he had sex with a child and sent a video depicting child pornography, according to the DOJ. The child has since been identified by investigators.

Smith has previously been convicted of a child sex offense in 2012 and since has registered as a sex offender, according to the DOJ.

Lee is charged with attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sex and online distribution of a video depicting the sexual abuse of a child, the DOJ said. He faces at least 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. He will also face up to a $500,000 fine and potentially a life term of supervised release.