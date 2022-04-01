Jacksonville COVID patient whose family sued to get him ivermectin dies in hospital

Daniel Pisano, 71, died at Mayo Clinic last week. His family unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive ivermectin treatments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died.

First Coast News first reported on the lawsuit filed by the family of 71-year-old Daniel Pisano earlier this month. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor.

The drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.

But the family, citing several anecdotal success stories and Pisano’s slim chance of survival -- doctors put it at 5% in mid-December -- argued the hospital should allow the unconventional treatment.

The family lost in circuit court, but appealed the decision to the First District Court of Appeals. That court has not yet issued its full decision.