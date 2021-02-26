County-by-County: Where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Florida

Frontline health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and people who are 65 and older are currently eligible.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Phase 1 priority groups are the only ones eligible for a vaccine in Florida.

People who wish to pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area can visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

As part of the statewide registration system, each county has a designated phone number that individuals can call and pre-register.

You find the complete list of numbers by county here.

Veterans

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is now offering the COVID-19 vaccination to veterans who receive care at the VA and are in certain professions. Qualifying veterans may receive the COVID-19 vaccination at no cost. For more information, please visit this website.

Pharmacies/Stores:

Publix

All Florida residents, whether or not they reside in Duval County, may begin to register for an appointment to receive the vaccine. The vaccine is free of charge. Appointments may only be made online.

Winn-Dixie/Harveys Supermarket

Walmart/Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents on Friday, Feb. 12. The vaccine is free of charge. More info here.

If someone in Duval County does not have transportation to get the vaccine, you can find free resources here.

Gateway Mall

A new COVID-19 vaccination site is opening in North Jacksonville next month. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced four federally supported vaccination sites across Florida, including one at the Gateway Mall on Norwood Avenue. Patients can visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call 1-866-200-3762.

Regency Mall

The COVID-19 testing site at the former Sears store at Regency Mall has become a location for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The site is able to schedule about 1,000 appointments per day. People must book an appointment to receive the vaccine. To book an appointment, you need to call 1-866-200-3762. Click here for more information.

Hospital Systems:

Several Duval County hospital systems are giving the vaccine to their patients. If you are 65 or older and go to the doctor at UF Health, Mayo Clinic, Baptist Health, or St. Vincent's you may be able to get a vaccine from them and should ask your doctor. Mayo Clinic will let you know if you're eligible.

County vaccine information

Individuals can go to Alert.ClayCountyGov.com to schedule an appointment.

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County and the Clay County Emergency Management will have a COVID-19 vaccination point of distribution at the UF/IFAS Extension Clay County T. Jesse Godbold Building.

County vaccine information

Columbia County is ready to begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 to residents 65 and older. The vaccine will be administered in two doses, one month apart. Eligible residents hoping to receive a vaccine should tap this link to fill out a form to set up a vaccination.

CVS

Flagler County will be the only county on the First Coast where CVS will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine. People must register in advance to receive the vaccine at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without the Internet access may call (800) 746-7287.

Publix

The county is currently providing vaccinations six days a week M-S in a combination of 1st and 2nd doses, with a total of 1,950 doses a week.

The waitlist is slowly coming down. They currently have around 9,000 names on it. Residents registered to receive the vaccine on Eventbrite were chosen at random to receive one of the doses. To register for the waitlist, you can go on to onenassau.com. The county will provide updates on its website and social media.

Healthcare workers with direct patient contact and those 65 years of age or older will be receiving doses of the vaccine. Visit the DOH-Putnam’s website at http://putnam.floridahealth.gov/.

For those who do not have internet access, they can call the Putnam County COVID-19 Call Center at (386) 329-1904 and select option #1. The line will be operational each weekday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is collaborating with local partners to offer COVID-19 vaccination services to eligible veterans in the St. Augustine area. MORE--> Veterans Health System collaborates to help vaccinate veterans in St. Augustine

St. Johns County vaccine information

Individuals can schedule an appointment by clicking here or calling the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 (dial all ten digits) after 9 a.m.

For more information, you can call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904-295-3711. You can also text the word "SJCVACCINE" to 888777, or visit the St. Johns County coronavirus vaccinations website by clicking here. Schedule an appointment

