COVID-19 testing site in St. Johns County sees busiest week since opening in August

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — People are willing to wait in long lines to get tested for COVID.

That’s the case all over the First Coast, including in St. Johns County where the county-run test site is the busiest it's been since opening in August.

"I came down with something, wasn’t sure what it was," said Conrad Matt of St. Augustine, who thought he might have COVID or the flu. "So we drove Tuesday to get tested Tuesday at the COVID testing site that St. Johns County operates....at least to be able to rule it out."

That testing site is the Wind Mitigation Building at 3111 Agricultural Center Drive in St. Augustine. It's near State Road 16 and I-95.

The testing site has been busy.

"Extremely busy," Kelly Wilson nodded. She is with St. Johns County Emergency Management.

She said in mid-December, on average, about 128 tests were done a day.

The week before Christmas, the average daily number of tests jumped to 361. Then the week between Christmas and New Years, the average soared to 1,028 tests per day.

"That was our busiest week since we opened the site in August," Wilson noted.

And then there was Monday.

"Monday was an interesting day," Wilson said.



A whopping 1,100 people came to be tested, waiting 60 to 90 minutes to be tested for Covid.

"Monday was a bit of an anomaly," Wilson nodded.

She thinks the high demand was because people needed to go back to work after the holidays, and they needed to be tested before going back.

"We don’t’ have specific numbers from our testing site regarding who was there because they were exposed, or because of travel, or because they felt ill," Wilson said.

So extra parking is now available and extra staff -- including from the sheriff’s office -- is helping manage lines and traffic.