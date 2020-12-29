COVID-19 survivor loses everything in Christmas Day fire

"My son Roger got up and opened the door into the garage from the house. The flame just came right back at us like that."

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As 86-year-old Virginia Steinke sat down to eat with her two sons on Christmas Day, she noticed her cat scratching on the door to her garage. She never thought it would be the first alarm to a dangerous situation.

"We were sitting at the table and we heard this scratching on the door going out to the garage," Steinke remembered. "My son Roger got up and opened the door into the garage from the house. The flame just came right back at us like that."

The cause of the fire was an extension cord. Steinke, her two sons, her cat and dog all safely escaped the burning home. Yet, her home and most everything inside was completely destroyed.

Now, the COVID-19 survivor is left to hope for the holiday sprit to bring her much needed help.