COVID-19 stalls woman's plans to begin new job in Florida; Can't get update on unemployment benefits

Michelle Rossetti had a contract in hand to start a job in Florida, but COVID-19 stalled those plans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The promise of warmer weather and a new job was the kind of change Michelle Rossetti was looking forward to.

“I just felt really organized and confident with everything that was going on at the time,” she told First Coast News.

She moved from Connecticut to St. Augustine in February with a contract in hand to start at a mortgage company, but COVID-19 stalled those plans.

Rossetti filed for unemployment when she was told her job was put on hold. Her application is in the pending stage and when she tries to get an update on her claim, she gets nowhere.

“There were days where you could check my phone. You would see 350 phone calls a day, calling constantly and there is nobody there to help,” she said.

Rossetti says she has no plans to return to Connecticut. She just wants to know why it’s taken so long to get answers and even some clarity on her unique situation.