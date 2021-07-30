COVID-19 safety protocols in place for 'Hella Mega Tour' at TIAA Bank Field

35,000 to 40,000 people are expected to attend the concert with three headliners in the middle of a coronavirus surge on the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Live music is coming back to TIAA Bank Field Saturday for the first time since 2019.

With tens of thousands of people expected to attend the 'Hella Mega Tour' amid COVID-19 cases and the delta variant surging on the First Coast, some local doctors have concerns this could make the problem worse.

The Rolling Stones were the last band to perform at TIAA Bank Field. 35,000 to 40,000 people are expected to pack the field and stands for the concert featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer.

“I’ve got my sister in town with her friend. I figured why not. It’s a live event, and we haven’t had many opportunities to get out there and do some of that," Austin Davidson said

Austin Davidson is one of the people going to the concert.

“I like Green Day," Davidson said. "It’ll be a little bit nostalgic and a little bit of a throwback there.”

A representative with TIAA Bank Field said those who are unvaccinated are encouraged but not required to wear a mask. Other COVID-19 safety measures include having a cashless event. Everyone will have to use a credit card. Also, the front doors will be contactless.

“If you're in a crowded space, and people are screaming or laughing or doing whatever, you potentially could put more of that into the air," Dr. Chirag Patel said.

Dr. Chirag Patel with UF Health Jacksonville said concertgoers should take certain safety precautions at the event.

“[You should practice] good hand hygiene, don't touch your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth," Patel said. "If you can tolerate to wear a mask, whether you've been vaccinated or not, it is the right thing to do to keep you safe and to keep everyone else around you safe.”

Those are things Davidson plans to do.

“Being vaccinated, I feel a little more comfortable with it," Davidson said. “We’ve got our masks ready to go. Always have it ready just in case. I feel a little bit safer now.”

Stephanie Lynn, senior marketing manager of concerts and events at TIAA Bank Field sent First Coast News this statement:

TIAA Bank Field is working closely with Live Nation and the tour to ensure that all event protocols and operational procedures are carefully coordinated. The safety of stadium guests is always a top priority, and as such, Hella Mega will be open in compliance with applicable State and City guidelines in addition to customized event protocols based on the needs of the artist to create a safe and fun environment for all guests. Concert capacity has been determined by the wishes of each artist/tour."

These protocols are subject to change:

Face coverings that completely cover the mouth and nose are encouraged for those who are not vaccinated.

It is suggested to wear face coverings throughout the parking lots and venue when not seated and to avoid congestion wherever possible at the event.

Help keep guests and staff safe at TIAA Bank Field by following all protocols and directions of venue staff. Guests should stay home if:

They are sick or are showing symptoms of sickness, such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, congestion, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

They are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and they have been, or believe to have been in close contact with anyone confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 or is displaying COVID-like symptoms.

If a guest feels ill inside TIAA Bank Field, they should contact the nearest usher or security representative.

Those that are most vulnerable to COVID-19 should exercise extra caution.