COVID-19 pandemic causes Alzheimer's Association walk to go mostly virtual

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A group of about two dozen socially-distanced people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the Alzheimer's Association "Walk to end Alzheimer's" at CrossRoad Church in Jacksonville.

Walkers with team I'll Remember For You raised almost $3,000, which is far less than previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team also planted a "promise garden" at the church with different color flowers symbolizing those who currently have or have died from the disease.

Normally thousands of people come to downtown Jacksonville for the event, but it was mainly virtual this year.

“They are a non-profit that I think is doing the most good in terms of raising awareness about this disease. There are millions, and millions and millions of people currently diagnosed and then millions and millions more who are affected by it," said Ansley Ward, team captain for I'll Remember For You.

Walker Sharon Havener has four family members affected by Alzheimer's Disease.

“It’s hard emotionally. I mourned my mother each time she lost another skill, so you’re in this extended period of gradual mourning," said Havener said.

More than five million Americans are currently diagnosed with the disease.

Click here for more information on the Alzheimer's Association and to make a donation to the team I'll Remember For You.