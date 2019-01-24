Reporter Alex Osiadacz spent days embedded in a city coping with the loss of a police officer. He explains that some stories are not forgotten.

When news happens hundreds of miles from home, there is a lot of time to reflect on the powerful moments and people involved. Some stories reporters just never forget.

The Story

On Sunday, Jan. 20 in Mobile, Ala. police officer Sean Tuder, 31, was killed in the line of duty while acting on a tip that a suspect he had been pursuing for nearly a month was spotted at an apartment complex. A scuffle with the suspect ended with Tuder being shot. Mobile Police identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Marco Perez.

Tuder was born in Clay County, Fla. and served with the Palatka Police Department before moving to Alabama. In the hours after the incident, First Coast News reporter Alex Osiadacz traveled to Mobile, Alabama.

The following is a first-person account as Osiadacz covered the tragedy.

The Coverage

A 400-mile drive from Jacksonville to Mobile gives you a lot of time to think. Traveling with Photojournalist Richard McKinney in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 21, we were receiving updates from the police department about Tuder's escort to the funeral home.

READ MORE: Alabama community honors fallen officer with roots on First Coast

Watching hundreds, then thousands, of people line-up and watch the motorcade pass was quite powerful. Kids and adults brought flags and signs. One of the faces in the crowd was a retired police officer, Gerald Young.

“It’s moving, sometimes you can’t hold the tears back because you see the citizens turn out,” Young said.

The miles of lined streets were in his words, “remarkable.” After 31 years on the job – Young told us that he knew that situations officers can find themselves in, which can change by the second.

On Tuesday, Jan. 22, Mobile Police held a press conference to update the community about the investigation. Chief Lawrence Battiste explained how Officer Tuder had the day off Sunday, but was following up on a tip from a confidential informant. He went to the Peach Place Apartments without a uniform, body armor, or back-up.

READ MORE: Fallen officer wasn't in uniform and not wearing bulletproof vest

Battiste said a scuffle ensued with Perez as the suspect "charged at Tuder with a weapon." Tuder's service weapon had been holstered when he was shot several times the investigation concluded.

Still more questions to be answered.

Richard and I were escorted by the Chief's staff into a private board room immediately after the conference. This was a chance to get to know from the leader of the department, who Tuder was as an officer. A black band emblazoned with "188" across the Chief's badge offered a bit of insight.

Tuder's badge number was 188.

Recalling Tuder was acting on a pressing tip, I asked, “Was it like him to come in on his day off?”

Battiste did not hesitate, “It was exactly like him to receive information on his off-day and to act upon the information he received.”

The Aftermath

In the lobby of Mobile Police Headquarters sits Tuder’s picture and a candle. Watching over the display is a wall of framed pictures – all officers killed in the line of duty. Justin Billa is among those on the wall – he was killed in the line of duty Feb. 2018. Exactly 11 months separate the two ends of watch.

Officer Tuder leaves behind a wife, Krissy. She shared information about her husband's funeral arrangements including two public visitations with the comment to readers, "Come give me a hug as we say goodbye to our hero."

Tuder will be laid to rest with honor at Mobile Memorial Gardens on Friday, Jan. 25.