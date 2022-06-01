Court upholds convictions of two men in the 2016 murder of Jacksonville toddler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous related story.
A state appeals court upheld the convictions of two individuals in the 2016 murder of Jacksonville toddler Aiden McClendon.
The 22-month-old was buckled in a car seat in his mother’s car when he was caught in retaliatory crossfire in an ongoing gang war.
Kquame Richardson, who was seventeen-years-old at the time, and Henry Hayes, who was sixteen-years-old, were attempting to kill the child’s 19-year-old cousin, who was in a rival gang.
Today’s decision by the First District Court of Appeal upheld the pairs convictions and life sentences.
Because of their age, they will receive a review of their sentences after 25 years.