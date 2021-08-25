x
Court rules ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn can legally challenge his firing

On Tuesday, an appeals court affirmed that former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn can legally challenge his firing.

Zahn can now officially take his case before an arbitrator, but that hearing must comply with state public records law.

According to reporting from the Florida Times-Union, a lawsuit called Zahn the “principal architect and ringleader of the perhaps the largest fraud in Jacksonville history" for the attempted sale of the city-owned utility. 

JEA sought to prevent Zahn from having an arbitrator review his firing and decide whether Zahn should have received golden-parachute benefits such as severance pay and a consulting contract, reports the Florida Times-Union.

Zahn's attorney has said JEA's lawsuit is filled with claims that "have no factual basis and are a rehash of largely disproven conspiracy theories."

