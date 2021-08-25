Court rules ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn can legally challenge his firing

According to reporting from the Florida Times-Union, a lawsuit called Zahn the “principal architect and ringleader of the perhaps the largest fraud in Jacksonville.

On Tuesday, an appeals court affirmed that former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn can legally challenge his firing.

Zahn can now officially take his case before an arbitrator, but that hearing must comply with state public records law.

JEA sought to prevent Zahn from having an arbitrator review his firing and decide whether Zahn should have received golden-parachute benefits such as severance pay and a consulting contract, reports the Florida Times-Union.