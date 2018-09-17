JACKSONVILLE, Fla-- If you’re a sports fan at any level, you know at some point trash talking is just part of the game.

Some towns, teams and families vary on their level of dishing it out. Following the Jaguars Patriots week two matchup, we caught back up with one local couple who says trash talking is actually good for their relationship.

When it comes to sports, wearing your favorite team colors can turn even the sweetest people into some serious trash talkers.

“You’re supposed to park the car right and we’re going to park it down New England’s throat today,” James Rogers said.

There was plenty of trash talking on display Sunday for a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship, Patriots and Jaguars.

“I feel like we had to be here today,” Rogers said.

“As I’m walking through I’m like wow, there is a lot of Patriots fans here, Go Patriots,” Gabriela said.

As the Patriots and their fans entered the Jaguars home for a rematch. James is looking for revenge in his home.

“For all you divided homes out there stay true to your colors,” James said.

James passion for the Jags didn’t stop his passion for Gabriela.

We caught up with them last year during the AFC championship game, the two tied the knot even with after the Jags loss.

“It’s actually I think more fun, because you’re not rooting for the team. Opposites attract you’ve got a southern boy and a Yankee.”

This is not just a rematch for these two.

“I’ve never been to a football game so this works out great," Gabriela said.

As the trash-talking will sure continue after this game, Gabriela and James are encouraging other divided households to stay true to your colors.

“Whoever wins or lose makes no difference for all you mixed households, the makeup love is great," said James.

