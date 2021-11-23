Funeral services were held Tuesday for Justin and Amber Hicks, both 31, inside His Hands Church in Woodstock.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Family members describe Justin and Amber Hicks as childhood sweethearts who grew up down the street from each other.

Last week the husband and wife were found after being killed inside the Acworth home they recently moved into.

Their 2-year-old son was physically unharmed, according to police, and the suspect charged with murder for the couple's deaths has been in jail since this past weekend.

During the couple's funeral service Tuesday, the focus shifted to making sure their son Jacob is taken care of.

"Lord we pray for little Jacob as he grows up," said Rev. Dana McPherson, a Cherokee County Fire chaplain. "Let the families teach him about his mother and father the best way they can."

Throughout the service, the Hicks were remembered and prayers were said for their 2-year-old.

"Losing them is just next to the hardest thing I've ever dealt with," said Amber's older cousin while speaking at the service.

He recalled a specific conversation from when they were younger that led to a lifelong bond.

"She said, 'Sean I need you to tell me about my mom.' For those of you that don't know her mother passed away when she was born. Just a couple of months old," the cousin said during the service.

Amber's cousin said he helped her learn about her mother. They also became as close as siblings over the years and then he met and grew close to Justin.

Today he is left cherishing memories.

"But I'm thankful that we have Jacob and I hope that someday Jacob pulls me aside and says, 'Tell me about my mom. Tell me about my dad,' and I look forward to that day," Amber's cousin said.

Also speaking at the service were some of Jacob's fellow firefighters from the Cherokee County Fire Department.

"Justin is going to leave a big hole in a lot of people's hearts. He did mine," said one firefighter.

That same firefighter also described Justin as a man who would help anyone, but the most important person to him and Amber was of course little Jacob.

"They worked so hard to make sure they were going to have a good living for their little boy and to take care of their family," he said.

At the close of the service, Rev. McPherson made a commitment to Justin and Amber's families as Jacob grows older.

"If you ever need anything - and I'm talking about anything, person to talk to, something took care of at your house, food, anything for Jacob you've got several numbers to call and it will be handled," McPherson said. "It will be took care of."

Since last week, Jacob has been in the care of his grandparents and the community has been raising donations and goods to support him.

How you can help

Where you can donate money: GoFundMe or LGE Community Credit Union. Money donated is being placed in a trust fund in Jacob's name according to the Cherokee County Fire Department.

Other items are needed: The Cherokee Fire Department is collecting items for Jacob, and will be picking them up weekly to deliver to the family.

People can drop off items at the following locations:

Cherokee Fire Department Stations:

Station 12 at 9081 Fincher Rd. in Waleska

Station 20 at 6724 Bells Ferry Rd. in Woodstock

Station 23 at 7625 Vaughan Rd. in Canton

Items are needed as follows: