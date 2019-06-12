JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kate and Andy Grosmaire describe their 19-year-old daughter, Ann, as a woman filled with compassion. Ann Grosmaire was the youngest of three girls in their family and had a special passion for animals and nature.

"She loved animals, she had a horse for most of her teen years, a horse growing up that she loved," said Kate Grosmaire.

Not only did Ann Grosmaire exude love, but she was very beloved in return, by her parents, her older sisters, her friends and her high school sweetheart Conor McBride.

"People come up to me and say ‘I could never do what you did’ and I say first, ‘I hope you never have to’, and second, 'I didn’t think I could either'," said Andy Grosmaire.

On March 28, 2010, the Grosmaires' lives would change forever. That was the day they learned Ann Grosmaire had been shot in the face. They were forced to take her off life support at a hospital in Tallahassee, Florida just a few days later.

Yet to this day, they stay in touch with their daughter’s killer.

"We get a call from him every Tuesday," Andy Grosmaire said. "We have about 15 minutes and we talk about life and what’s going on."

The man behind bars for Ann Grosmaire's death is Conor McBride, her high school sweetheart who had become her fiancé at the time of her death.

The Grosmaires say they loved him then, and they continue to love him now, but it wasn't easy.

While they take a call from him each week and visit him in prison each year, they say their contact with him isn't as constant as it used to be because they can't allow him to define their lives going forward.

"I knew what I learned about forgiveness, that it would bring peace on the other side, and Ann would want me to be at peace," said Kate Grosmaire.

Ann Grosmaire's father, who is a Deacon for the Catholic Diocese in Pensacola and Tallahassee, says days after the shooting, God made it clear to him, through his daughter, that he needed to forgive McBride.

"When God lets you know something, you need to do it," he said. "I didn’t know the path it would be, but it was immediately freeing. I never had that anger after that."

McBride turned himself into police the day of the shooting. He said he pulled the trigger during a heated argument and immediately regretted it.

He’s serving a 20-year murder sentence followed by 10 years of probation.

The Grosmaires have made it their mission to speak out against the death penalty and speak up for restorative justice programs that offer inmates avenues of rehabilitation. McBride is taking part in that restorative justice. According to Kate Grosmaire, he has a job in prison, he is taking anger management classes, speaking out about dating violence and he intends to volunteer at an animal shelter once he gets out in honor of Ann Grosmaire.

"We want to show people there is another way, we don’t have to get caught up in the anger, it’s not fulfilling," Kate Grosmaire said.

The Grosmaires say that forgiveness doesn't mean they condone what has happened. Forgiveness is about setting themselves free, they said.

They hope by sharing their message just a few weeks before Christmas that it will encourage others to forgive, especially during the holiday season.

They also have a book titled “Forgiving my Daughter’s Killer” that details their journey.

The Grosmaires traveled to Jacksonville, Florida this past weekend to speak at the "Cities for Life" event at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Downtown. The event, which was held in more than 2,100 cities, is dedicated to the worldwide movement to abolish the death penalty.