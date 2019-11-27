JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine inviting an acquaintance to stay for a night at your home, only to find, weeks later, that they won’t leave.

In a story First Coast News first brought you Wednesday, Nov. 20, Fred Pettit and Kristina Evernham told us they were moving out of the Ortega apartment where they’d lived since August, accusing another couple of taking advantage of them and becoming squatters.

“We’re leaving, we can do that,” Evernham said that evening. “But what if we had been homeowners --would we have that option? No.”

Pettit and Evernham claimed that Ashlie Scott, whose mother and stepfather had been the previous tenants, had come by, along with her husband, Matt Deen, asking to retrieve some of her deceased mother’s belongings. According to Pettit and Evernham, Scott and Deen said they were homeless and needed a place to stay for a night. That was either Nov. 4 or Nov. 5.

Not only had Scott and Deen not left by Nov. 20, First Coast News paid a visit to the residence Tuesday and they were still there. But their version of the story differed.

“[Pettit and Evernham] asked me to move in a few months back and I told them that I couldn’t,” Ashlie Scott asserted. “So that was going to catch them up on their rent. That’s all it was.”

“Around Halloween, they had asked me to come and stay here again,” she continued. “I moved in Nov. 5 and I gave them money for the week.”

That money, she said, was $60. She also claimed that the two couples had made an agreement – not in writing, exactly, but via texts – that Scott and Deen would stay indefinitely and pay $50 per week.

By about Nov. 10, the tension between the couples had arisen. According to Pettit, the purported squatters called the police, who told him and Evernham that they could not remove Scott and Deen because they showed an officer old mail that had been addressed to them at the premises.

Real estate attorney Zach Roth of Ansbacher Law in Jacksonville cautioned in a recent interview about the case, that such agreements – even relatively informal ones made verbally – can be legally binding if they involve an exchange of money.

“For instance, if I say ‘You can stay for six months for $50 a month, and you pay it the first day of the month,’ that might be a verbal agreement,” Roth said. “But saying ‘Hey, if you give me $50 you can stay here for the weekend,’ I don’t think that rises to the level of a rental agreement.”

Roth also cast doubt on the supposed ruse of using mail sent to an address being grounds for taking over occupation of the dwelling.

“From a legal perspective, no,” Roth clarified. “Just getting mail at a property does not give you a right to reside upon it.”

But Scott and Deen insisted that they legitimized their claim by the financial agreement they’d made with Pettit and Evernham, not old mail.

“The reason why [Evernham] couldn’t do anything is because she willingly moved me in and took my money,” Scott asserted.

Flash-forward to present: Pettit is now living with family in Middleburg. He says Evernham and her three children who were living at the residence with them have relocated back to her home state of New Mexico – all because of the supposed "squatter" situation. Scott and Deen told us they’ve made an arrangement with the landlord, allowing them to stay until Dec. 4.

A conversation with the landlord – who asked that we not use his name – confirmed that written agreement, saying he wasn’t even demanding rent payment. He pointed out that he had begun potential eviction proceedings because Pettit and Evernham had been behind paying rent. But he acknowledged that such proceedings would likely have taken weeks, maybe months, and that he wasn’t sure whether his written agreement allowing Scott and Deen to stay represents a conflict with the lease Pettit and Evernham had signed.

Presented that situation via phone Tuesday, Roth agreed that the two concurrent arrangements could be problematic legally, potentially jeopardizing the landlord’s stance in any financial conflict with Pettit and Evernham.

Asked their plan after Dec. 4, Scott and Deen – who have been together 10 years and married for eight – said their options are few. Deen said he might be able to find lodging for one or both of them with a particular friend in the area. Scott gave a more grim forecast.

“When I leave here I’m going to the homeless shelter,” she shrugged.