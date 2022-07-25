Clay County deputies looking for missing man

Deputies say Jason Campbell has a full sleeve tattoo on both arms and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, black basketball shorts and black slides.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Deputies say Jason Daniel Campbell, 42, is approximately 6’01, 180 pounds, with short brown hair and a brown beard.

Deputies say Campbell has a full sleeve tattoo on both arms and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, black basketball shorts, and black slides in the area of Long Horn Road and County Road 218.

He was last seen driving a blue Kia Forte with Florida tag IWZU07, deputies say.