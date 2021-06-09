County by County: Where you can get a free lunch for your child this summer

With school now out, many districts and counties are kick starting their summer lunch programs to help give children a healthy meal each day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As kids leave school to begin summer break, many districts in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia are offering summer lunches to students.

The following is a county-by-county breakdown of where and how your child can get a free lunch, and breakfast in some cases, during the summer.

Duval County

Duval County is giving children 18 and under free breakfast and lunch at more than 60 locations in the area.

To find a site near you, you may call 2-1-1 or text FoodFL to 877-877.

Not all sites will be open daily or will serve both meals so it is recommended you call ahead to the site of your choice to make sure they can accommodate you.

Baker County

Baker County will provide 10 meals weekly to children and teens up to 18 years old.

Parents must pick up the 10 meals (5 breakfasts/5 lunches) at one of 18 locations across the county.

You can see a list of locations and when you can pick up the meals below:

Bradford County

Students not enrolled in summer school will have the chance to receive a free lunch either through the district or Concerned Citizens. Parents may pick up a lunch from either location.

The following is the dates and times both locations will hand out lunches:

Bradford High School - June 7 - July 22



Monday-Thursday from 12 p.m. 1 p.m.

Concerned Citizens - June 1 - July 8

Clay County

Children 18 years and young may receive a hot lunch and a breakfast for the following day at 13 locations across the area.

Pickup for lunch and breakfast will be between 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at all 13 locations. Eleven of the locations will offer meals five days a week while The Filling Station will have meals Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the Orange Park Branch of the Clay County Library will have meals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can see all 13 locations below:

Don't forget about our free summer meals program, which started this week. See the breakfast and lunch sites below. pic.twitter.com/O35WNwGnec — Clay County District Schools (@oneclayschools) June 8, 2021

Columbia County

Students in Columbia County may pick up lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays at four locations across the area.

The four locations are:

North Harlem Elementary

Grovetown Elementary

Lakeside High School

Evans High School

Parents may pick up lunches at any of the four locations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches will only be handed out on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Lunches will also be available for curbside pickup at Lakeside High School and Evans High School Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The summer lunch program will run through July 8.

There will be a secondary pickup location at Lakeside Middle School between June 1 - June 24. Parents may pick up lunches between 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Nassau County

Nassau County is offering free lunches to children at one of four locations across the area.

The locations are:

Callahan Elementary

Hillard Middle Sr. High School

Southside Elementary

Yulee Middle School

Parents can pick up meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at one of the four locations above from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The district will provide multiple meals, including breakfast and lunch, each day. Weekend meals will also be available on Fridays.

Putnam County

Putnam County is offering free meals for children 18 years old and younger through July 17.

The district will provide frozen breakfast and lunch meals via drive-thru at several schools across the area between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The locations are: