County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian

Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued.

Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs.

Major Florida Colleges/Universities

FAMU - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday. The FSU Alumni Association has made the difficult decision to postpone this week’s events and activities associated with Homecoming until April 2023, including Friday’s parade.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY - School is mandating students to evacuate the campus effective Monday, Sept. 26. More information forthcoming

ROLLINS COLLEGE - announced Monday that it would close its residential halls at 4 p.m. Wednesday and the campus at 5 p.m. The campus would then remain closed Thursday and Friday.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA - The University of Central Florida has canceled classes from Wednesday through Friday.

Duval County

JACKSONVILLE UNIVERSITY - The University will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Sept. 30. In the event of an emergency, please contact Campus Security directly at (904) 256-7585. Officers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week

DUVAL COUNTY SCHOOLS - Duval County Public Schools will make final decisions about potential school operational impacts by noon on Tuesday, Sept. 26. While no final decisions have been made, families are encouraged to begin making contingency plans for potential early school closure on Wednesday. Note that Wednesday is already a scheduled early release day.

Flagler County

GARBAGE - Flagler County and the cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, and Bunnell have all cancelled garbage collection for Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These collection dates will not be rescheduled. For Bunnell, the cancellation includes both commercial and residential routes.

St. Johns County

FLAGLER COLLEGE: Flagler College will not hold in-person classes on Wednesday morning through Friday, and offices will move to remote operations during this time. Campus events will also be canceled Wednesday through Friday. College residence halls and the dining hall will remain open, unless there is an evacuation ordered for St. Augustine.

Columbia County

Public schools closed Wednesday through Friday.

Putnam County