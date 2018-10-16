For the first time in over 25 years, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be a primetime event, which will include a post-game concert headlined by country star Cole Swindell.

It will include happy hour at the TaxSlayer Tailgate at Daily's Place before a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, which will be aired on ESPN.

Cole Swindell will be performing after the game at TIAA Bank Field. The 35-year-old singer recently released a third album in August, which debuted No. 1 of Billboard Country albums. His current single, "Break Up in the End" is on the charts in the top five songs.

The concert is free fo those with tickets to the game.

After the concert at midnight, there will be a fireworks show at TlAA Bank Field, which is also free to those who have a ticket.

Tickets are available at taxslayergatorbowl.com.

