Councilman Reggie Gaffney announces run for Florida Senate

“I’ve been dedicated to serving others for as long as I can remember. Whether it is working to help those with mental wellness issues at the non-profit I founded, serving as District

7 City Council Member in Jacksonville, raising my two children as a single parent, or caring for my Mother diagnosed with dementia, I believe in service to others.



At the many Mobile Food Pantries that I sponsored during the COVID-19 pandemic, I observed not only economic disparities and food insecurity, but had the unfortunate opportunity to witness and listen to people I encountered share their stories about government policy that gives rise to social inequality and injustice.



I want to focus on those who need my help – to some, that may be a member of their household who needs mental wellness resources. To others, it may be a single parent trying to make ends meet, or getting the resources needed to care for an aging parent suffering from chronic illness. As a Senator, I will work to pass meaningful reform on these issues.”