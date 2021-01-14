Councilman Matt Carlucci intends to run for mayor in 2023

"I feel like the people are desperate for new leadership and they need some hope and I hope to be that person to take them there," he said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci announced Thursday that he intends to run for mayor in 2023.

"Well I felt it was time, I think people are looking for a new direction and they're looking for leadership," said Carlucci during a phone conversation with First Coast News. "...we've lost trust in our leaders and I want to be the one to be that new direction, take our city where it needs to go."

Carlucci said he made his decision over the course of the last couple of weeks.

"I feel like the people are desperate for new leadership and they need some hope and I hope to be that person to take them there," he said.

Carlucci has served three terms on the Jacksonville City Council, including President in 2001-2002.