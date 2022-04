The Gaffney's teamed up with Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church and Open Arms Community Church to host the event

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Councilman Reggie Gaffney and his son, Reggie Gaffney Jr. partnered with two churches to give away gas to local residents.

The first 300 people to sign up for the gas giveaway will receive $20 worth of gas. The event is Saturday, April 16.

The Gaffney's teamed up with Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church and Open Arms Community Church to host the event.