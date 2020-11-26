Councilman Gaffney discusses potential Lot J impacts throughout his district

Reginald Gaffney, who hosted one of many meetings discussing Lot J this week expressed cautious optimism on the project.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a week where Mayor Lenny Curry sent a clear message on Lot J, some city council members remain committed to vetting the deal before signing off on footing $233 million for the mixed-use development.

Reggie Gaffney's district seven contains the Lot J and Shipyards project which has been discussed for several years.

Not far from the stadium, he says residents on the Eastside and beyond could benefit from the new development.

Gaffney says he is answering questions from his constituents, which include who will reap the benefits if this project is approved.

Not far from the Jaguars stadium, areas like the Eastside are in need of infrastructure improvements.

Gaffney believes Lot J can boost the local economy.

“I know they still working on the numbers but I have faith in the DIA and the mayor, as well as the Jaguars and the Cordish group to get there,” Gaffney said.

Gaffney has seen a lot of change in his district during just six years on council.

There are plans on the table to build Lot J, and a new soccer stadium up the road.

“I believe it will be more a win for Jacksonville than the Jaguars,” Gaffney said.

He is not sure of the exact job figures but estimates it could create hundreds or thousands of jobs. Gaffney and the Historical Eastside Community Development Corporation are in constant talks with the Jaguars and the Jacksonville Armada, who are planning to build a new stadium along A Phillip Randolph Boulevard.

Gaffney agrees the DIA should review the Lot J deal but says time is of the essence.

Mayor Lenny Curry says this week the vote is in the city council’s hands.

“They get their questions answered, and they get it to a vote in December and push the green or the red button, I hope it’s a yes,” Mayor Curry said on Wednesday.

Gaffney says he’s excited about Lot J but acknowledges that it’s a tough decision for him and his fellow council members to make.

“By the time we get to the end, this pandemic will be gone and this city will be thriving. So I just ask everyone to just continue to look at the numbers,” Gaffney said.

Looking at the numbers is what Gaffney says council auditors, the DIA and the council will be involved in.

“I don’t believe he’ll [Khan} spend $800 million, if that’s the numbers I’ve been told by them, I’ll stick with his numbers, to say one day I’m going to walk away,” Gaffney said.