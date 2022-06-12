Councilman confirms bullet holes at Jacksonville City hall were in Lenny Curry’s office window

First Coast News spoke to City Councilman Matt Carlucci, who confirmed the window with the bullet holes was connected to the Mayor's office on the fourth floor.

Bullet holes were found in a window of Jacksonville City Hall on Monday. It has since been confirmed that the bullets shattered the window of Mayor Lenny Curry's office.

First Coast News spoke to City Councilman Matt Carlucci, who confirmed the window with the bullet holes was connected to the Mayor's office on the fourth floor. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not released any further details about the shooting at this time, so it unknown if Curry's office was a target.

Curry has not responded to request for comment.

Nine mm bullet casings were found nearby at James Weldon Johnson Park on Monday morning by a witness, according to the police report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they were alerted to the damage to City Hall later on and the incidents are "possibly related." It is unknown at this time when the shooting actually occurred.

On the same day, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Curry gathered with a group of local leaders to speak to the media about ending violence in the city. The press conference was triggered by the recent shooting death of 13-year-old Prince Holland. The teen was shot while riding in a car in the Moncrief on Saturday.

"Jacksonville, we will not, will not, tolerate violence for one more day," Waters said. "We will not rest, we will not tire, we not waver."

The new sheriff asked that the community "please stand together" to "fight this problem that we're having in this community".

Former Jacksonville city council member Reggie Gaffney said he believes whoever shot at the window was trying to send a message to city leaders.