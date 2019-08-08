Matt Carlucci thinks a mayor-appointed Duval County school board is a bad idea.

Now, he’s made his position official.

The City Council member filed a resolution Wednesday opposing a local bill — J-1, which seeks to replace Duval’s elected school board with members appointed by the mayor.

“Today I introduced a resolution opposing Rep. Jason Fischer’s attempt to have our school board members all appointed or by the mayor,” Carlucci said. “Any attempt to change the structure of our school board should only be changed by the voters, not a member of the House.”

Fischer, a former school board member, filed J-1 on Monday.

“Look, the status quo isn’t working for the kids in our city,” Fischer told the Times-Union. “I’ve offered solutions and demonstrated a willingness to listen. Career politician Carlucci has spent the last three or four decades just being negative and the truth seems to be he’s more focused on grabbing headlines than helping people.”

Carlucci said if an appointed board is going to happen Duval County voters should decide.

“This resolution is important to me because the voters should be making this decision, not a handful of legislators over in Tallahassee, far, far away from Jacksonville,” Carlucci said. “If there’s to be an appointed school board, then put it on the ballot, and let the voters here in good ol’ Jacksonville decide. But to take our vote away is fundamentally wrong in the spirit of our consolidated government.”

According to the file obtained by The Florida Times-Union, Carlucci’s proposed resolution is to express the council’s contention.

“The Council hereby expresses its opposition for Local Bill J-1, to be considered by the Duval County Legislative Delegation, for the 2020 State Legislative Session,” the resolution said.

The document cited large support for Amendment 10 — requiring the election of constitutional officers — as one of the reasons for disapproval.

In November, 63 percent of Duval voters approved the amendment.

This week, Duval County School Board Chairwoman Lori Hershey expressed her distaste for Fischer’s bill.

“I am perplexed and concerned [about this bill],” Hershey said. “This could be passed and sent back without local voters being able to weigh in at a local level. This bill is stripping away a community’s right to choose a board and elect them.”

