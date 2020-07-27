Council committee investigating JEA sale votes to seek testimony from five key figures

The investigative committee also spoke in favor of seeking subpoenas to compel testimony from any of the five people who refuse to voluntarily answer questions.

A City Council committee investigating the JEA sales process voted Monday to seek under-oath interviews with five people, including former city chief administrative officer Sam Mousa and political consultant Tim Baker, who both have worked closely with Mayor Lenny Curry.

The investigative committee also wants testimony from former JEA board member Alan Howard, Dalton Agency executive Michael Munz, and Foley & Lardner attorney Kevin Hyde.

The investigative committee also spoke in favor of seeking subpoenas to compel testimony from any of the five people who refuse to voluntarily answer questions.

Issuing subpoenas would require a separate vote by the council Rules Committee. The chairwoman of the Rules Committee is council member Brenda Priestly Jackson who also is chairwoman of the council investigative committee.

Priestly Jackson voted Monday in favor of seeking the testimony in a 4-0 vote that also saw support for taking that step by council members Randy DeFoor, Rory Diamond and Scott Wilson.

Also Monday, councilman Rory Diamond tweeted that JEA’s former chief information officer admitted to intentionally putting the wrong password on a tablet used by Melissa Dykes, who was chief operating officer at the time. He says this destroyed all documents.

“In my opinion, this is criminal,” Diamond tweeted. “Criminal."