Council chambers at City Hall in Duval County were emptied by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Wednesday after an upset crowd erupted in chants following a decision by the council president to not allow for longer discussion during a public comment.

Some attendees arrived at the meeting to discuss the city's crime. Once the crowd became too disruptive, JSO emptied the council chambers.

I just spoke w/ security here ... He says City Council Pres. ordered Sgt. at Arms to “clear the chamber” to regain decorum. After emptying chamber, officers told to escort everyone outside. Council members also left for a while. More 2nite on @fcn2go @HeatherFCN @AnthonyReports pic.twitter.com/nPWl6zMRl6 — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) August 30, 2018

However, Ben Fraser of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville said the crowd was not cleared -- they walked out.

"We walked out in protest to the attitudes and way they were treating us. JSO did not kick us out," said Fraser to First Coast News.

BREAKING: Council chambers emptied by JSO after crowd erupts in chants, upset with decision by council president to not allow for longer discussion during public comment @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/jb04ZqpfnC — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) August 29, 2018

City Hall security has since let attendees back inside the building in an attempt to continue public comment after the disruption.

City Hall security letting people back in now to attempt to continue public comment after disruption. Officer tells me this is NOT common, can’t remember the last time chambers emptied bc crowd was out of hand. Heading back in to see how things go as they resume ... @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/PpaS8cYzk2 — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) August 29, 2018

© 2018 WTLV