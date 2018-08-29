Council chambers at City Hall in Duval County were emptied by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Wednesday after an upset crowd erupted in chants following a decision by the council president to not allow for longer discussion during a public comment.
Some attendees arrived at the meeting to discuss the city's crime. Once the crowd became too disruptive, JSO emptied the council chambers.
However, Ben Fraser of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville said the crowd was not cleared -- they walked out.
"We walked out in protest to the attitudes and way they were treating us. JSO did not kick us out," said Fraser to First Coast News.
City Hall security has since let attendees back inside the building in an attempt to continue public comment after the disruption.