JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bill aiming to repeal the current personal injury protection law is on Governor Ron DeSantis' desk awaiting his signature.

Supporters of the bill said it will create a balanced system for Florida's roughly 12 million drivers on the road.

However, the insurance industry is urging the bill to fail, claiming it will increase car insurance rates between 40% to 70%.