Could Taylor Swift drop in at Jaguars game to 'hang out' with Travis Kelce?

Superstar songstress Taylor Swift is in the midst of a break from her concert tour and has been linked to Kelce, who is making his season debut against the Jaguars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Editor's note: This story is originally from the Florida Times-Union*

Could the sell-out crowd at the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday at EverBank Stadium include the world's most popular singer?

Rumors have run wild on the leading gossip sites such as People, ET and TMZ about the budding relationship between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift, who is in a break on her current "Eras" concert tour.

Kelce himself started the rumors last July when he revealed on a podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he tried to meet Swift after the concert at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce wanted to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number engraved on it but apparently discovered that a future NFL Hall of Famer and member of two Super Bowl champion teams only go so far with Swift.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said on the podcast. "So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Somewhere along the line, or so the rumor mills go, the two have connected. But the operative phrase has been that the two "are hanging out."

Could the hanging out include watching Kelce make his 2023 debut against the Jaguars?

When asked by the Times-Union if the team knew if Swift was coming to Jacksonville or was making any contingencies, a spokesman texted, “Nothing to report.”

If Swift does come to Duval, Jaguars fans might be watching to get their first glimpse of her in nearly 12 years.

She has a window. Her last concert was Aug. 27 in Mexico City and she's not due back on the road until Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires.

Swift was last in Jacksonville to perform on Nov. 11, 2011, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on her "Speak Now" tour. It was Swift's third Jacksonville appearance, following a concert on May 1, 2009, with Kellie Pickler on her "Fearless" Tour and Aug. 10, 2007 when she toured with Brad Paisley.

The closest Swift has been to Jacksonville since then was April 13-15 in Tampa. She's scheduled for three dates Oct. 18-20 in Miami next year.

Celebrities outside sports have been rare at Jaguars games. For one thing, no Jaguars have been linked to superstars of Swift's magnitude. Current stars such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Christian Kirk and outside linebacker Josh Allen are married and for the most part, the single men on the team have done very well at keeping their private lives private.

Recent examples of celebrities attending Jaguars home games last season were Gov. Ron DeSantis, actor Asher Grodman (who filmed a schedule release video for the Jags) and actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit TV show "Yellowstone." Hauser, who grew up an Oakland Raiders fan, was the Raiders guest when they played at EverBank.

Other celebs were comedian and actor Lil Duval, actress Netta Walker, and musical artists Lil Poppa and Bigga Rankin.

Swift's social life is the stuff of breathless, detailed news on social media and entertainment news outlets. There are websites maintained by media and fans that keep a running list of her beaus, which have usually tended to be other musicians and actors. Among her past relationships are actors Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston and singers/musicians Joe Jonas, John Mayer and Harry Styles.

There's even been a Kennedy on her list: Swift briefly dated Conor Kennedy in 2012, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and great-nephew of President John F. Kennedy.