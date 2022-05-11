Costco opening new store near World Golf Village in St. Johns County

The store will reportedly join a growing number of new businesses that are slated to open near the World Golf Village in coming months.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated report)

Costco, one of the nation's leading big-box retail companies, is opening a new location in St. Johns County, according to the company's website.

The new location will open sometime in August, according to Costco.

The store will reportedly join a growing number of new businesses that are slated to open near the World Golf Village in coming months.

The St. Augustine Record reports that GreenWise Market, Parlour Doughnuts and Fancy Q Sushi Kitchen will also be opening in the area.

This comes after Buc-ee’s opened in the area last year. The gas station was the first Buc-ee’s to open in the state of Florida. It’s known for the odd combination of a gas station and a specialty food store, specifically the beef jerky and brisket made in house.

While the county was not involved in this project, Deputy County Administrator Joy Andrews previously told First Coast News that the opening of the gas station was symbolic for the county.

"It’s really kind of almost a statement piece that St. Johns County is now, through a free market analysis, that it’s a destination where you’ll have the kind of volume that some businesses like Buc-ees would place a large facility," Andrews said.