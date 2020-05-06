Corrine Brown’s ex-aide leaves halfway house

Elias “Ronnie” Simmons was sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 after taking a plea deal in the prosecution of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s ex-chief of staff has been released from a halfway house where he was serving time for a federal conspiracy conviction involving a bogus children’s charity.

Elias “Ronnie” Simmons, 54, completed about 60 percent of a four-year prison sentence he received in December 2017.

He pleaded guilty to two of 19 charges he faced in a 2016 indictment that said the charity, One Door for Education, was used like a slush fund to cover personal expenses for him, Brown and One Door founder Carla Wiley.

Simmons testified at Brown’s trial that he regularly withdrew money from a One Door bank account and deposited it into an account controlled by Brown, a Democrat from Jacksonville who encouraged her political supporters to give to One Door. He also pleaded guilty to creating a ghost job on Brown’s staff payroll that produced years of payments to a relative of his.

He reported in January 2018 to a minimum-security prison camp a couple of hours from his home in the Washington suburbs. Last year, he asked a judge to recommend his transfer to the halfway house.