Little Stinker was already closing up its bloom by Friday afternoon, much sooner than expected.

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens had a stinky visitor Friday, but it didn't stay for long.

One of the Garden's two corpse flowers, Little Stinker, started blooming for the first time since 2016. The flower was expected to bloom for 24 to 36 hours, but it had already started to close up and lose its stink by Friday afternoon.

The plant will remain on display in the Tropical Conservatory, off the Boettcher Memorial Center and Marnie's Pavilion, throughout the weekend, the Botanic Gardens said.

Little Stinker is the little sibling of Stinky, which drew huge crowds of visitors who wanted to catch a whiff when it bloomed in 2018.

> The video above shows the crowd that came to see Stinky in 2018.

Anyone who wants to check out Little Stinker needs to purchase advance, time-entry tickets. The Botanic Gardens, located at 1007 York St., will not extend its hours.

This is the second bloom for Little Stinker and the fourth corpse flower to bloom at the Botanic Gardens since Stinky first bloomed in 2015.

Native to the rainforests of western Sumatra, corpse flowers have a foul odor similar to decaying flesh. The aroma is most potent from late evening to the middle of the night, before tapering off in the morning.

The smell attracts flies and carrion beetles for pollination.

A corpse flower's bloom is a rare occurrence. The plant's first bloom occurs after eight to 20 years of vegetative growth. The second bloom can happen every three to five years.

