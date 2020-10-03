ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — In less than two weeks, Choir Director Jeff Dodd's emotions went from elation to disappointment.

"It's a bummer," he said Monday.

Dodd teaches and directs the St. Augustine High School Chamber Singers. Back in February, they were invited to perform in Rome and at the Vatican this summer. However, that was before the coronavirus killed hundreds in Italy and essentially shut down the country.

"The coronavirus has taken over some of our decision-making," Dodd said Monday.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis spoke with the St. Johns County School Superintendent, and "they've made the decision for us that they felt this was not the right time to go," Dodd said.

Dodd's letter to parents stated, "This follows guidance from the CDC which 'recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the following destinations: South Korea, Italy, China and Iran.'"

"Obviously the kids are number 1 [priority]," Dodd told First Coast News, "and we don't want to put them in jeopardy. We have been offered the opportunity to go again next summer, so that's exciting."

Graduating seniors in the group will be able to still sing next year.

Donations have started to come in to help foot the singers' travel bills.

"We've raised about $60,000 in the last week and a half. People have been very generous," Dodd said. That money will be put into an account for next year's trip. according to Dodd.

While he and the students are disappointed, he said, "sometimes you have to pay attention to the signs in life, and this is a sign we have to pay attention to."

