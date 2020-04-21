JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is receiving death threats after buying domain names for websites that would be common supporting the reopening of businesses nationwide.

Michael Murphy bought 203 domain names for about $4,000. Domains range from beginning with “liberate” and “reopen,” followed by different state abbreviations. For example, LiberateFla.com or ReopenNFL.com

Michael Murphy isn’t the owner of all sites in this format.

Michael Murphy’s initiative started when he noticed a few websites that domain names start with “reopen.” Some promoted reopening businesses, which he didn’t agree with, but a few were owned by gun rights groups.

“I sat there in my bed and thought this is just sheer insanity what these people are doing,” Michael Murphy said. “Why don’t I go buy up all the “reopen” websites in the country.”

Michael Murphy did just that, with the intention of eventually giving these names to organizations that he said have good intentions.

“Some organizations could take these off my hands and give out good scientific information,” Michael Murphy said.

Michael Murphy said he wants people to come across these websites and be pointed to the reasons why he thinks businesses should hold off on being reopened.

Michael Murphy was soon revealed as the owner of these sites as a Reddit user noticed all of these domain names linked to the same blank GoDaddy page. He received strong backlash about his actions. Some appreciated it, but he said many misinterpreted his intentions.

Michael Murphy pointed out that some people have searched for websites that he didn’t buy that may support those gun rights groups. He said they think he is responsible.

“We were getting emails saying ‘we know where you live,’” said Michael Murphy’s wife, Annie Murphy.

Annie Murphy says she’s been frightened as people online have taken the time to research her family, email death threats and are hacking their electronics.

“Our computer was being attacked, our Facebook was being attacked, they were unlocking the domain names,” Michael Murphy said.

Michael Murphy said it takes sophisticated hackers to hack into servers like GoDaddy and take control of a webpage.

Annie Murphy said they were trying to do good, but are being misunderstood.

As Michael Murphy fights this online war, he is eager to pass the websites off to organizations supporting the war against COVID-19 and get them out of his hands.

