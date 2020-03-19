JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The track at Northwestern Middle School in Jacksonville is quiet. Usually, during this time of year, Deon Thomas' track team would be practicing in preparations for a meet, but the coronavirus has put their season in limbo.

“My track season was supposed to start two, three days ago," Thomas said. "We don't even know when the kids are going back to school."

Thomas, like so many coaches here on our First Coast, knows just how vitally important sports is to his athletes' success, especially in the Moncrief area.

“That's one of the biggest things, is to keep them off the streets," he said. "A lot of kids in that community -- they don't have father figures. They don't have positive male role models. That's one reason I became a coach is to become a positive role model. Somebody who came from a neighborhood like that to show you don't have to sell dope or do other things like that."

Having a role model and being able to play sports is what kept Kenneth Thomas off the streets.

“Sports taught me discipline," Kenneth Thomas said.

Kenneth Thomas says what's concerning to him is the kids will have so much free time.

As for coach Deon Thomas, he says what's disappointed him most is that Northwestern Middle School is closing after this school year and some of his athletes won't get a chance to run track in high school.

“I've talked to a couple of them that were wondering when is track season going to start and when we were going to try and get a practice in, but I can't do anything," Deon Thomas said.