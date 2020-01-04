JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It is being called the new normal, social distancing, stay at home orders, with businesses shuttered and unemployment high. It is all directly related to COVID-19.

Now the bills are coming due, adding to an already stressful situation for many Americans.

"Now is the time to contact your creditors," said Ron Allen.

Allen, a certified financial planner who gives financial counseling as clergy said if your bills are coming due, your creditors are ready to help.

"The first step is to be proactive," he said, "you can't get help unless they know it."

He said, for now, you have to create a list of priorities based on need, not wants.

"Make a list of your creditors and start working your way down through it," Allen said.

He runs a non profit ministry at the beach and said he too has been hit by the economic reaction to the pandemic.

"It is a challenge for everybody," he said.

Vystar is a Jacksonville based credit union and it is being proactive with its members.

"A couple of weeks ago, we made the decision to defer all loan payments, so none of our members owe us payments during April or May," Brian Wolfburg said.

Wolfburg is CEO and said their goal is to ease the stress on families.

"We did that so people don't have to worry," he said.

He said it was offered to consumers and to businesses as well. Wolfburg said Vystar also offered forbearance on the mortgage side.

Vystar has 710,000 members and its two-month deferment applies to the 400,000 loans to give you a picture of the decision.

What about utilities? The Jacksonville Electric Authority is his largest service provider in the area and it is being flexible with its customers.

JEA said:

"JEA has suspended disconnections and effective today, will be waiving late fees going forward. If you are a residential or small business customer of JEA and are struggling to pay your bills, JEA will work with you on payment plans and/or payment arrangements once this pandemic is over and you are back on your feet. Please contact us at 904-665-6000 or visit jea.com for more information."

Here's what actions Comcast has taken to assist customers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with additional materials attached: