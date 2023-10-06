Here's a meal you can cook for dad on Father's Day

Here are the ingredients and recipe for a Father's Day meal that the whole family can make as an activity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax joined the GMJ crew to create a Father's Day meal that the whole family can turn into an activity. El Cubano Jax operates inside of Lemon Street Brewing Company, located at 2100 Dennis Street in the Mixon Town area of Jacksonville.

For more information about El Cubano Jax, click here.

Sous Vide or "under vacuum" is a cool technique for precise and consistent cooking. Chef Esteban sous vided NY strip steak. Sous Vide machines, as well as food vacuum sealers, can be purchased at most stores that sell cooking equipment.

Step 1: Vacuum seal your steaks with garlic and rosemary seasoning or a marinade to your liking. Vegetables and other sides can also be prepared in this method.

Step 2: Heat up the water to a temperature of your liking and drop your sealed steaks in for an hour or two. The temperature of the water will determine whether the steak is rare, medium rare, medium, medium well or well done.