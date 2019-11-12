These crispy cookies are great with a hot cup of coffee, tea or cocoa!

Assemble your ingredients:

4 1/2 c. flour

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

3/4 c. butter, melted and slightly cooled

3/4 c. shortening (butter flavored is great!)

2 c. firmly packed brown sugar

1 c. sugar

3 eggs, well beaten

1/4 c. slivered almonds

Place the flour, cinnamon and baking soda in a medium bowl. Stir to mix, set aside.

Place the shortening, brown sugar, sugar and melted butter into the large bowl of an electric mixer. Blend well.

Add the beaten eggs, mix well.

Add flour mixture to mixing bowl, a little at a time, incorporating well. Then add almonds, mixing well. Dough will be stiff.

Form dough into rolls. (There's a lot of dough with this recipe!!) HINT: You can also put into waxed paper-lined bread pans.

Wrap in waxed paper and then in plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove rolls from refrigerator. Remove wrappings and place on cutting board.

Slice rolls thin. HINT: If the slices fall apart a bit, just take the crumbs and form them back together. Dough works well for that!

Place on ungreased cookie sheet about 2" apart. HINT: Use parchment paper sheet to line the cookie sheets!

Bake 10 to 12 minutes until they are firm and lightly browned. Let cool for a few minutes on cookie sheet before removing to wire rack. Cool completely. They will be VERY crispy!

Store in an airtight tin. Enjoy!

Lori Dorman