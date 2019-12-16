First, assemble all of your ingredients:

  • Hershey Kisses candies (approximately 48)
  • 1 1/2 c. flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 c. shortening (I like butter flavored.)
  • 3/4 c. peanut butter
  • 1/3 c. sugar
  • 1/3 c. packed brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Tbsp. milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • Granulated sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove wrappers from Kisses. After unwrapping, put candies in a bowl and place in the freezer until you are ready to put them on the cookies.

In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In the large bowl of an electric mixer, beat the shortening with the peanut butter until well blended. Line your measuring cup with plastic wrap when measuring out the peanut butter and the shortening. Makes clean up a breeze!

Add 1/3 c. sugar and brown sugar; beat until light and fluffy. Add milk, egg and vanilla; beat well.

Add the flour mixture gradually to the peanut butter mixture. Mix well. The dough will be stiff.

Line a cookie sheet with waxed paper.

Shape dough into 1 inch balls. Wear latex gloves so your hands don't get so messy. 

Roll each ball in granulated sugar.

Place the sugared balls onto the waxed paper-lined cookie sheet. Shape and sugar all the dough at one time. This will make the baking process go much faster!

Place about two inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Line the cookie sheets with parchment paper. Makes for easier clean-up and less chance of burning!

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned then remove from the oven.

Immediately place a Kiss on top of each cookie, pressing down so the cookie cracks around the edges.

Allow to cool slightly on the cookie sheet. Remove from the cookie sheet to a wire rack. Cool completely.

Enjoy on a cool, holiday evening with a hot cup of cocoa!

Lori Dorman