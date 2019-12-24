This holiday recipe is super easy and so tasty!

Assemble your ingredients:

2 c. peanuts (salted or unsalted)

1/2 c. water

1 c. granulated sugar

1/4 tsp. maple flavoring

HINT: This recipe doubles, triples and quadruples very well...and you will want to make plenty!

Combine all of the ingredients in a heavy saucepan.

Combine and cook over medium heat.

Stir frequently to prevent burning and sticking. Bring mixture to a boil.

Stir constantly until mixture crystallizes and coats the peanuts. NOTE: This will take quite a while, especially if you have doubled or tripled the recipe. You may be tempted to turn up the heat...DON'T!

Remove from the heat and spread in a single layer on a cookie sheet or countertop covered with parchment paper. (You can use waxed paper as well, but the nuts stick to it more.) Be careful, these will be very hot!

Let cool completely. Break up any big clumps. Store in an airtight tin or plastic bag.

These can be made with other kinds of nuts, but peanuts work best. You can also omit the maple flavoring if you want. Enjoy!

Lori Dorman