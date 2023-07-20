Cook involved in fatal beating at Jacksonville Dave & Buster's is sentenced

Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell was sentenced to 28 years on a manslaughter charge related to Thony Roy's death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former Dave & Buster's cook who pled guilty to beating 28-year-old Thony Roy to death during a shift was sentenced Thursday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Russell, who was a cook at the Dave & Buster's on Salisbury Road where the incident took place, beat Roy until he was brain-dead.

Roy was training Russell at the time of the incident, police said. Details about what happened beforehand are largely redacted from the police report.

A witness told police that Russell was already in a bad mood and had been working all day already. The witness said that somebody said something to get him even more agitated and heard Cordell say, "I'm a grown a** man!"

That's when the fight took place.

A witness says he rushed over to the victim to try and help him, but he began foaming at the mouth. He later died.