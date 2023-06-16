Cook accused in fatal beating at Jacksonville Dave & Buster's changes plea to guilty

Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell will be sentenced on July 13 on a manslaughter charge related to his death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former Dave & Buster's cook accused of beating 28-year-old Thony Roy to death during a shift has changed his plea to guilty.

Family said Roy was on life support since the incident on Jan. 21. He died five days later.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Russell, who was a cook at the Dave & Buster's on Salisbury Road where the incident took place, beat Roy until he was brain-dead.

Roy was training Russell at the time of the incident, police said. Details about what happened beforehand are largely redacted from the police report.

A witness told police that Russell was already in a bad mood and had been working all day already. The witness said that somebody said something to get him even more agitated and heard Cordell say, "I'm a grown a** man!"

That's when the fight took place.

A witness says he rushed over to the victim to try and help him, but he began foaming at the mouth. He later died.