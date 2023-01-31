Parents, educators weigh in on controversial 'Universal School Choice' bill in Florida

Some parents and lawmakers are worried the bill could lead to wave of students leaving public schools and taking state funds with them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s 'Universal School Choice', also known as House Bill 1, would make all students across Florida, regardless of income, eligible to receive state funding for schools of their choice.

Duval County parent Katie Hathaway is keeping an eye on the bill and the impact it could have on public schools.

“Public education is the bedrock of our democracy, our children deserve quality public schools," she said.

The bill essentially removes the low-income requirements from Florida's school voucher program. It means any student can apply for money to pay for private school, home school or other educational services.

The bill cleared its first committee in the Florida House last week.

Opponents, like Representative Angie Nixon from Jacksonville, argue that the bill would mean high-income households, most of which could afford private education, can get a slice of state dollars.

She proposed a change to the bill that would have capped income eligibility at $1 million per household, but it was voted down.

Former Duval School Board Member Elizabeth Anderson is concerned the bill could move students and money out of public schools.

“We’re talking about having to pull a lot more public dollars to be able to fund this type of expansion," Anderson. "And if students are choosing to have a different option or leave public education than they're going to take those dollars with them."

Advocates for the bill say low-income families would still get priority.

The 'Foundation for Florida's Future’, which has lobbied for the bill, says this is a move toward “universal choice”.

“I think that what we've seen in the public school system is when choices available, public schools do better. It's a tide that lifts all boats. And so I think that this opportunity to provide parents and families with those options will benefit the public school system," David Struhs, Senior Legislative Director of the foundation.

Struhs also believes that the bill will expand access to special education.

"It tackles the waitlist for the students with unique abilities," Struhs said. "So these are special education students who may not be able to get the services they need at their traditional public school. And this bill will eliminate that waitlist and ensure that those over 10,000 families are able to take their students to the best environment that will meet that individual child's needs. And I think that's a huge accomplishment."



For parents, they want to know if this bill is passed, how will that impact the quality of public schools.

“We are already suffering teacher shortages, this is very concerning for me," Hathaway said.