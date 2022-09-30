Vilano Beach home on stilts being worked on as the tide rushes in following Tropical Storm Ian

Caution tape can be seen wrapped around portions of the home and the front walkway appears to be completely gone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Contractors are working on a home that sits yards from the sand in Vilano Beach following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian.

There are some flooding concerns in the area as the rising tide comes in and traffic is currently slowed as contractors work around with home with heavy machinery.

Caution tape can be seen wrapped around portions of the home and the front walkway appears to be completely gone.

It's unclear how extensive the damages are to the home at this point.

The home sits on stilts but has withstood multiple storms, neighbors tell First Coast News. Most recently, Hurricane Matthew.

The garage doors were damaged, but structurally the home remained standing after gusts upwards of 60 mph.

Jacksonville was in the "thick of it" six years ago as a powerful hurricane was tracking just offshore of the Florida East Coast.