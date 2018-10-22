JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--- RV City is set to open Tuesday around 8 a.m. as hundreds of RVs and thousands of fans pull into Jacksonville for the annual Florida Georgia game.

As RVs are settling in for the perfect spot, one contractor explains his joy in setting up and why the annual weekend is bittersweet.

“I get more excited because I know the Florida Georgia game is going to be coming," said Vincent Nash.

Nash has been hanging fence for Newsom Fence for 22 years, which includes Florida Georgia for each of those years.

“It’s a job plus it’s fun, love the Florida Georgia. It’s good to be involved in anything to do with that,“ he said.

Nash says it’s not about the money for him, it’s only a few hours of work. It’s about seeing all the people coming into town, which last year contributed 33 million for the city of Jacksonville, including 34,781 hotel room nights.

Hanging fence helps him smile this time of year.

“It’s kind of lonely during the Florida Georgia game,” he said.

Nash was born here in Jacksonville. Had his Dad not got a new job months after he was born, he’d still be in Georgia and likely a Bulldog fan. His immediate family of Bulldog fan has since passed.

“Every once in a while I’ll root for Georgia, just because of my family. That don’t happen too often," Nash said.

As Nash continues to put up the fence that will ultimately divide friends, family and strangers from safety and danger, he’s left with a smile knowing which side of Florida Georgia he’ll be on.

When asked if he'd root for Georgia this year, he said with a laugh, "No, they won last year. That’s enough."

In 2017, over 84,000 fans were in town for the game along with thousands more watching for their RVs.

