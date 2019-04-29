JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Augustine residents came to Georgie's Diner on Monday to air their concerns and complaints with On Your Side's Ken Amaro.

Harry Berg wanted to warn others about the plastic used in ice dispensers. The unit on a four-year-old refrigerator broke and the pieces of plastic ended up in his drink with the ice.

"I just do not want someone to get hurt," said Berg.

Micheal Bennett is frustrated with his lawn and pest control company. He said the "Paradise Package" he purchased has been anything but paradise.

"I've got a problem and I need it solved," he said.

We will investigate their concerns in the days ahead, but we wanted to focus on Twila Hudson's complaint.

"I'm a little frustrated," said Hudson.

Earlier this year, she hired a so-called contractor to make certain home improvements to her St. Augustine home.

"He told me I had to give him some of the money for the supplies up front and part of the labor," she said.

Hudson said she paid Willis White hundreds of dollars upfront and he started the job but never came back.

White runs S and W Remodels and Renovations.

"He was supposed to make me a cover to protect my electrical box, and I paid him all the money," she said. "It was over $1000."

He also promised to repair her garage doors and build an overhang near the front door

"Either finish or give me my money back," said Hudson.

On Your Side called Willis White from Georgie's Diner. He answered but had little answers to our questions.

White claims he's been in and out of the hospital but he is trying to give her a refund.

"My business is with Ms. Hudson," he said.

He couldn't say when she will get a refund and refused to answer any more questions.

Hudson said it has been excuse after excuse, and she believes she is not alone.

A check with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation revealed Willis White does not have a state license, nor is his business registered with the state.

Hudson hired him based on a recommendation; he never provided proof of license, proof of insurance, not even a formal contract.

Hudson spoke with the St. Augustine police department but a report was never filed.

A spokesperson with the department told On Your Side that she needs to file with the county's Code Enforcement Division.