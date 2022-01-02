You could win big at the First Coast News, Jacksonville Icemen Olympic Celebration

One lucky Icemen fan will take home an exclusive Winter Games prize pack that includes a big screen TV.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen are as pumped as First Coast News about the Winter Olympics on NBC 12! Which is why they are teaming up with us to bring you a special promotion on Saturday, Feb.12.

It’s Olympic Celebration Night at Vystar Veterans Memorial arena.

One lucky Icemen fan will take home an exclusive Winter Games prize pack that includes a big screen TV.

A member of the Good Morning Jacksonville team will announce the winner during the third period, and you must be present to win.

Game time is 7 p.m. when the Icemen take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

For tickets and more information, visit the Jacksonvilleicemen.com.

Official rules below*

First Coast News - Jacksonville Icemen Olympic Celebration

SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the First Coast News - Jacksonville Icemen Olympic Celebration SWEEPSTAKES (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of First Coast News On Your Side, TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. Only one (1) ticket holder of the Saturday, February 12 game will be randombly drawn by a member of the Jakconville Icemen and announced during the third period of the game. The Sweepstakes will begin on or about 5 P.M. on Saturday, February 12 and end on our about 11 P.M. on Saturday, February 12 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). For more, visit the First Coast News - Jacksonville Icemen Olympic Celebration official rules page on the jacksonvilleicemen.com and firstcoastnews.com website.

4. Winner Selection. On or about Saturday, February 12, 2022 one (1) Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible ticket holders.

Odds of winning depend on the number of tickets sold.

5. Prizes. EXCLUSIVE NBC12 Winter Games Prize pack includes First Coast News backpack with Beijing 2022 coffee mug, Beijing 2022 key chain, (1) 50” Smart TV which will be delivered to winner’s home via Amazon mail. (ARV: $500).

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. One (1) winner will be notified during the third period of the Jacksonville Icemen Olympic Celebration game on Saturday, February 12 during the third period. Winner must be present to win prize. Failure to be present will result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of her or his interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of her or his name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for

incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.