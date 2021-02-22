Win a 1-Day, 2-Park adventure to Universal Orlando Resort on First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s time to let loose with all your favorite people. Universal Orlando Resort’s awesome theme parks are ready for you. Visit before March 28th and experience Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval , included with your theme park admission.

REGISTER NOW for your chance to win a single-day two (2) 2-Park tickets for admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for you and up to one (1) guest. You'll also receive one (1) Universal Orlando Resort 1-Day Regular Parking access valid for one (1) vehicle.

Universal Orlando Resort is doing Mardi Gras a little differently this year. It’s a global food fest with tasty treats and delicious dishes from places like Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany, Spain and other regions including, of course, New Orleans. There’ll be entertainment, floats on display and all kinds of cool fun. That’s in addition to all the awesome dinosaurs, wizards and superheroes that Universal’s theme parks already feature. So, what are you waiting for? Register NOW until March 14, 2021. Good Luck.