x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Contests

Watch GMJ for your chance to win some extra cash with The Florida Lottery

Join us at 6 a.m. weekdays on NBC12 & ABC25; watch for the Word Of The Day, then enter!
Credit: Natalie Thurlow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for some extra cash this holiday season?

Starting Dec. 6, you can watch Good Morning Jacksonville. on WTLV NBC12 and WJXX ABC25 starting at 6 a.m  for your chance to win some extra jingle.

Watch for the 'Word of the Day', then enter it and register for your chance to win $300 worth of Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets. Plus, you'll earn the chance to win the Grand Prize, $500 in electronics store gift cards.

The promotion runs through Dec. 10. Enter using the link below.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Wake Up & Win on GMJ!