First Coast News Wants To Send You On A Scary Vacay

You Could Win A Trip To Experience Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You could win tickets to experience Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. Survive the legends together, select nights September 1st to November 4th. Face terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions. Never go alone.

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

1-Night Halloween Horror Nights 2023 General Admission Event Ticket*

1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

You could win a Grand Prize for 4 people, including:

1-Night Halloween Horror Nights 2023 General Admission Event Ticket*

2-Park 2-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

1-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. Check in October 31 and check out November 1, 2023

Overnight Hotel Self-Parking access for one vehicle.

Prize is only valid for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 2023 event dates. Travel must occur during specified event dates and be completed by November 4, 2023. If hotel stay and/or self-parking access is not redeemed, this portion of the prize will be forfeited. See Official Rules below for more details.

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the First Coast News Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) of the State of Florida who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WTLV/WJXX, Tegna, Inc., the prize provider, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win. Entrants are eligible to win a WTLV-TV/WJXX-TV promotion only once every sixty (60) days.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 8:00 A.M. (E.T.) on Monday, August 28, 2023 and end at 11:59 P.M. (E.T.) on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Enter by visiting https://www.facebook.com/FirstCoastNews, completing all of the required information (name, email address, and phone number), and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. Entries limited to only one (1) entry daily per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad-blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sponsor’s website or in any email received from Sponsor. All entries must be received by 11:59 P.M., Sunday, September 10, 2023.

4. Prizes and Odds .

PRIZE: There will be one (1) Grand Prize (the “Grand Prize”) awarded and fourteen (14) Secondary Prizes (each a “Secondary Prize”) awarded in total across both participating stations.

The Grand Prize winner (“Grand Prize Winner”) will receive:

One (1) night standard hotel accommodation (one room, quadruple occupancy, room and tax only) at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or at another on-site hotel (as determined by Universal Orlando in their sole discretion).

One (1) night of Overnight Parking at on-site hotel for Winner and up to one Three (3) Guests (valid for one (1) vehicle).

Four (4) Universal Orlando 2 Park 2 Day Park-to-Park tickets for Grand Prize Winner and up to three (3) Guests.

Four (4) Halloween Horror Nights General Admission tickets for Winner and up to three (3) Guests.

The Grand Prize has an approximate Fair Market Value (“FMV”) of Two Thousand Two Hundred Seventeen and 31/100 Dollars ($2,217.31). Hotel check-in must occur on October 31, 2023, checking out November 1, 2023, or the prize will be forfeited. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with fewer than the allotted number of Guests or no Guest, the Prize will be awarded to Winner and each participating Guest, and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation.

Some restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Travel dates are subject to Universal Orlando and Sponsor approval. Reservations are subject to availability. If Grand Prize Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of the Grand Prize with fewer than the allotted amount of guests or no guests, the Grand Prize will be awarded to Grand Prize Winner and each participating guest and any remainder of the Grand Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Grand Prize Winner must be eighteen 21 years of age or older. Please note that the Halloween Horror Nights event may be too intense for young children and is not recommended for children under the age of thirteen (13). No costumes or masks are allowed. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. Any difference between stated FMV and final FMV of prize will not be awarded. Grand Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, air travel, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. Hotel accommodations do not include meals, incidentals, tips, telephone calls, or any other personal expenses incurred during the trip, not specified here. Theme park tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. Universal Orlando reserves the right to change the name of all tickets. Unless otherwise indicated, all tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed “hard ticket” entertainment events at any of the theme parks, hotels, or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues such as Hard Rock Live®.

Each Secondary Prize winner (“Secondary Prize Winner”) will receive:

Two (2) Halloween Horror Nights General Admission tickets for Winner and up to one (1) Guest.

One (1) Universal Orlando Resort 1-Day General Parking Pass for Winner and up to one (1) Guest (valid for one (1) vehicle).

Each Prize has an approximate Fair Market Value (“FMV”) of Two Hundred Thirty-Seven and 98/100 Dollars ($237.98) and must be used by November 4, 2023, or the prize will be forfeited.

Some restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Prize Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Minor guests, if any, must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Please note that the Halloween Horror Nights event may be too intense for young children and is not recommended for children under the age of thirteen (13). No costumes or masks are allowed. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. Any difference between stated FMV and final FMV of prize will not be awarded. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. Theme park tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. Universal Orlando reserves the right to change the name of all tickets. Unless otherwise indicated, all tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed “hard ticket” entertainment events at any of the theme parks, hotels, or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues such as Hard Rock Live®.

All parts of the prize selected are subject to availability and blackout dates, and subject to change without written notice or warning. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, including without limitation COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), and any related governmental or judicial actions taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this promotion occurs, render the redemption or fulfilment of some or all of the prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Universal in its sole and absolute discretion, reserves the right to evaluate and make modifications to the redemption and fulfilment processes and timelines for any prize or portion of the prize that Universal Orlando is responsible for, which may include but is not limited to providing additional time for redemption and/ or fulfilment. Should the prize become unavailable, experiences and items of a similar nature and value may be offered.

Universal City Development Partners, Ltd. d/b/a Universal Orlando Resort (“Universal Orlando”) is a prize supplier only in this promotion, is not a sponsor of this promotion and is not responsible for the administration of the promotion, the collection of entries, or the selection of any winner. Any disputes, claims, and causes of action against Universal Orlando arising out of or relating to any person’s use of or participation in any prize provided by Universal Orlando shall be resolved by applying the laws of Florida, without regard to conflict of laws provisions therein, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, Florida. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

In connection with any visit to Universal Orlando Resort, please be advised that Universal’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any Universal destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Universal cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

5. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Each Prize Winner will be notified by email at the time and date they are selected and identified. All winners must respond to the notification within forty-eight (48) hours. Return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of the winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are no assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

6. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

7. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

8. Sponsor . The First Coast News Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights sweepstakes is sponsored by WTLV/WJXX. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after September 10, 2023) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), First Coast News Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort Sweepstakes, 1070 East Adams St., Jacksonville, FL 32202. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact kjoyal@firstcoastnews.com.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self-parking available after 6PM for all guests on non-Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply.